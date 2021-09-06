Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Opera were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Opera during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 127,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPRA opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. Opera Limited has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 109.82%. The company had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Opera Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

