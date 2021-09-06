Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,441 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after buying an additional 3,358,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,532,000 after buying an additional 64,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,738,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,622,000 after buying an additional 281,474 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $532,486.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 214,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,887.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,247,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,190 shares of company stock worth $7,235,664 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $47.96 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -184.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.