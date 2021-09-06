Cadence Bank NA Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $275.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,565. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

