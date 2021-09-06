Cadence Bank NA Purchases 107 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $189.88. 2,103,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,301,705. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

