Cadence Bank NA Has $1.67 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,943,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,078,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87,527 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.54. 179,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.36 and its 200-day moving average is $121.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

