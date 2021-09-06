Cadence Bank NA Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.56. 27,047,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,128,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

