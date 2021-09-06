BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $71.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,062. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $64,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,307.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock worth $885,343 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 808.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

