Burney Co. Takes $208,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 822.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $195.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

