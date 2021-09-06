Burney Co. Reduces Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in NIO were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 104.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 6.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $40.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 2.54.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NIO. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.49.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

