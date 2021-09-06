Burney Co. Purchases Shares of 3,000 FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after purchasing an additional 377,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter worth $522,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $69.08 on Monday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.89 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average is $78.96.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. Research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FARO shares. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

