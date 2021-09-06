Burlington Stores’ (BURL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $333.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL stock opened at $297.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $189.99 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.36.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. CWM LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.