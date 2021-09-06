BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at TD Securities

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DOO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BRP to C$122.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC raised BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$127.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$125.59 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$61.35 and a 1 year high of C$126.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$103.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.31.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.7800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.55%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.