BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a C$133.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.46.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $100.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 3.00. BRP has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $101.08.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 217.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BRP will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 10.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BRP by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,549,000 after purchasing an additional 868,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after buying an additional 353,060 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 45,170.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 239,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after acquiring an additional 158,122 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.