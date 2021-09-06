Brooktree Capital Management Sells 717 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brooktree Capital Management cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.4% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

PG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.05. 5,466,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,987,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.76. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.