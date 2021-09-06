Brokerages Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Target Price at $36.00

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,251. WW International has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WW International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,747,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in WW International during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WW International during the first quarter worth about $53,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in WW International by 20.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in WW International during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

