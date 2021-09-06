Brokerages Set Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) PT at $3.50

Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several research analysts have commented on SRGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

SRGA stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $170.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.12. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 81.31% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgalign will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 702,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $653,749.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,396,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,130.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 788,056 shares of company stock valued at $735,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Surgalign during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Surgalign in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

