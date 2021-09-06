Brokerages Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Target Price at $19.71

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. 1,287,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,586. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -182.20 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.