Brokerages Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) PT at $184.71

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,596,000 after acquiring an additional 63,665 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,212,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,440,000 after acquiring an additional 330,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

RNR stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.47. The stock had a trading volume of 310,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $142.61 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.97 and a 200 day moving average of $158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

