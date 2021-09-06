Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,151. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,557 shares of company stock valued at $236,440. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 348.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in LendingClub by 183.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

