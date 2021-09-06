Brokerages Set Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Price Target at $41.40

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,621,930 shares of company stock worth $317,537,678.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Jamf by 1,699.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JAMF traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 306,907 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

