Brokerages Set Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Price Target at $27.71

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,309,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after buying an additional 394,160 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 626,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 392,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 41,843 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 171.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 278,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARD opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $489.45 million, a PE ratio of -1,311.50 and a beta of 1.22. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

