Brokerages Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Upwork reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $44.75 on Friday. Upwork has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at $32,277,654.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,864,755. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 20.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 6.4% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Upwork by 1.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Upwork by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

