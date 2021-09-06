Brokerages Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $902.03 Million

Brokerages predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post $902.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $891.10 million and the highest is $910.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $751.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SITE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at $63,641,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,213 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,983 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $30,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.35. 76,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,683. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.48 and a 200 day moving average of $175.89. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $110.41 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

