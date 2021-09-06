Brokerages Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Post $2.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. Microsoft posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $301.14. 14,751,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,178,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

