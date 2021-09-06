Brokerages Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.32. 536,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,640. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $315,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $205,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,020 shares of company stock worth $3,427,007. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 33.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 135,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

