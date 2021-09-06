Brokerages Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Post Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to post earnings per share of $3.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.91. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings of $2.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $15.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $17.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $244.02 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $90.86 and a 1 year high of $253.93. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.72 and its 200 day moving average is $199.73.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,846,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after acquiring an additional 208,310 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after acquiring an additional 828,247 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after acquiring an additional 314,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after acquiring an additional 101,619 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.