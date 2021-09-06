Brokerages Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.

Several research firms have commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,671,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

