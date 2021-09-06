Brokerages Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post sales of $6.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.78 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $24.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.23 billion to $25.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $26.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.72 billion to $26.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

NYSE:CMI traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $238.57. 991,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,500. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 27.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 21.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cummins by 15.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 19.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

