Brokerages Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. Caterpillar reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $10.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $14.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $210.37. 2,513,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,727. The firm has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.76. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

