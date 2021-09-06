Brokerages Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.04). Sharps Compliance reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ SMED traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. 2,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $156.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of -0.25. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,484.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $861,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 704,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 428,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 82.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 122,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.