Brokerages Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report sales of $425.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $450.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.50 million. ePlus posted sales of $433.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

Several brokerages have commented on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PLUS opened at $109.44 on Monday. ePlus has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $110.25. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.50.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $161,927.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,493.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,285,000 after buying an additional 118,004 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 2,550.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,397,000 after buying an additional 110,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,231,000 after acquiring an additional 90,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

