Broderick Brian C Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Broderick Brian C grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.9% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 390,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,951,000 after buying an additional 26,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,466,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,287. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

