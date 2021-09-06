Broderick Brian C Purchases 498 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Broderick Brian C lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for about 2.0% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 42.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 44.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,012,000 after buying an additional 449,886 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after buying an additional 231,515 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.25. 12,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average is $115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.05 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.37%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

