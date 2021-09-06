Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $585.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.92 and a 200-day moving average of $469.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.