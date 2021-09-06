Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $564.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by Truist from $554.00 to $564.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVGO. upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $549.52.

Shares of AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.91. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

