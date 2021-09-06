Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,198,000 after acquiring an additional 345,860 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.