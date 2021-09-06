Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

