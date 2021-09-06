Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $17,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $235,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,174. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $221.60 and a 12 month high of $323.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.51.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

