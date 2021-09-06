Brady (NYSE:BRC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brady stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.95.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 105,115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

