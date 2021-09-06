Bp Plc Sells 38,440 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 38,440 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.29. 4,254,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $258.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.13 and its 200 day moving average is $145.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

