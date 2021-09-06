Bp Plc Sells 31,447 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31,447 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.63. 2,298,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,067. The stock has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.99. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

