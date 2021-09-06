Bp Plc Sells 17,256 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bp Plc reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 37.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,182 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 17,256 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 45.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $999,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Illumina by 0.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,709 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $466.98. The company had a trading volume of 517,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,728. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $484.96 and its 200-day moving average is $438.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

