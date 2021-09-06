Bp Plc Has $14.94 Million Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc owned about 0.05% of Magna International worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Magna International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Magna International by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Magna International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 13.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 69.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Shares of MGA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.39. 112,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.07. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

