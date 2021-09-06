Bp Plc Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,289 shares of company stock valued at $327,284,229. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $11.12 on Monday, reaching $2,895.50. 955,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,817. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,714.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,427.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

