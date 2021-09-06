Bp Plc Acquires 22,641 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bp Plc lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,641 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,394,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,635,000 after purchasing an additional 384,652 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average is $92.61. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $130.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.