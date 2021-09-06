BOScoin Hits Market Cap of $6.84 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. BOScoin has a market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $2.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

