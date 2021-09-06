Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BAH opened at $83.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.