BonusCloud (BXC) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.34 million and $8,840.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00069625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00016728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00148389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.39 or 0.00796543 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

