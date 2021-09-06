BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:DHF opened at $3.35 on Monday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

