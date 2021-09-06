Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,476.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,282.94 or 0.99857253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00048886 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00077015 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008410 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001576 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006530 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

